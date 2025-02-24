Allworth Financial LP Sells 1,735 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,517 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 332.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,194,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,776 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,515,000. M&G PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,354,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 23.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,546,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,042,000 after acquiring an additional 483,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,324,000. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on DB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

NYSE:DB opened at $20.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.22. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.40.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 3.90%. On average, analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5122 per share. This is a positive change from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.08%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

