Allworth Financial LP Sells 2,000 Shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EDOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 471.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EDOW opened at $37.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.11 million, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.30. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $32.56 and a 1-year high of $38.24.

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

