Allworth Financial LP Sells 5,187 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 78.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,187 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,889,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $770,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of ONEQ opened at $76.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.03. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.98 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.13.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
