Allworth Financial LP Trims Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IOO. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,172.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 640,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,471,000 after purchasing an additional 589,771 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,144,000 after acquiring an additional 126,863 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 118,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,956,000 after acquiring an additional 61,050 shares during the period. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,445,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 9,816.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 52,516 shares during the period.

Shares of IOO stock opened at $103.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $85.03 and a 1-year high of $105.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.96.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

