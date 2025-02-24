Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,605,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 275,387 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 5.7% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,818,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 7,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 91,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 56,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $179.66 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.66 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.46 and its 200-day moving average is $175.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alphabet from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total value of $3,239,868.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,620.22. The trade was a 27.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $232,950.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,191.15. The trade was a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,299 shares of company stock worth $25,055,751. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

