Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,625,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,632,000 after purchasing an additional 111,357 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,700,000 after purchasing an additional 696,136 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,263,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,681,000 after purchasing an additional 87,801 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Amdocs by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,136,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,939,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,587,000 after acquiring an additional 125,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $87.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $74.41 and a 12 month high of $94.04.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

