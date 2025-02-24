Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) Stock Holdings Increased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 120.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,341 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Amentum were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amentum by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 30,560 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Amentum by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Amentum by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 295,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 73,326 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Amentum in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amentum by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou purchased 100,000 shares of Amentum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $2,081,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 620,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,920,783.33. The trade was a 19.20 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara Loughran acquired 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $97,658.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,658. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMTM opened at $20.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.38. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.38 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

AMTM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amentum in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James started coverage on Amentum in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Amentum in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

