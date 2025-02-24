Analysts Offer Predictions for Gibson Energy FY2026 Earnings

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2027 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 16.18%.

GBNXF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gibson Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Securities upgraded Gibson Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Report on GBNXF

Gibson Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at $14.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.76. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.