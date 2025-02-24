Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Shira Ridge Wealth Management

Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.6% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bull Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in Apple by 88.9% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $245.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.88. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,944 shares in the company, valued at $97,474,301.68. This trade represents a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Apple to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.85.

About Apple



Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

