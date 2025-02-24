Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.6% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bull Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 252.3% in the third quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in Apple by 88.9% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective (down previously from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $270.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Apple to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apple to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.85.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $245.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.47 and its 200-day moving average is $232.88. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,474,301.68. This represents a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

