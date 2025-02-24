Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $22,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACA. Creative Planning increased its stake in Arcosa by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arcosa by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,512,000 after buying an additional 117,892 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Arcosa by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, River Global Investors LLP increased its stake in Arcosa by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 80,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $92.79 on Monday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.75 and a 12 month high of $113.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.60%.

ACA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Featured Stories

