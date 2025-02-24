Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 6.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,195,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 5.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,436,000 after buying an additional 36,476 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 31.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 9.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,244,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,284,773,000 after buying an additional 679,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARES. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $224.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 29,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total value of $5,127,198.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 30,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.16, for a total transaction of $5,404,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 304,823 shares of company stock valued at $55,063,881. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Management Stock Performance

ARES stock opened at $174.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.71, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.76. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.23 and a fifty-two week high of $200.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 11.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.25%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

