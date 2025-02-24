ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $60.20 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $36.85 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.29.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.