Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Shares Down 20.7% – Here’s What Happened

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 20.7% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 5,826,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 474% from the average session volume of 1,014,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ascot Resources from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Desjardins upgraded Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.
Ascot Resources Company Profile
Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.
