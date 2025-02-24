Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Shares Down 20.7% – What’s Next?

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) was down 20.7% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 5,826,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 474% from the average daily volume of 1,014,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on AOT shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ascot Resources from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Desjardins raised Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.
Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.
