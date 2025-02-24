Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Shares Down 20.7% – What’s Next?

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) was down 20.7% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 5,826,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 474% from the average daily volume of 1,014,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AOT shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ascot Resources from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Desjardins raised Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Price Performance

About Ascot Resources

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$109.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.46.

(Get Free Report)

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.