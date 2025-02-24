Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Stock Price Down 20.7% – What’s Next?

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 20.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 5,826,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 474% from the average session volume of 1,014,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AOT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AOT

Ascot Resources Price Performance

About Ascot Resources

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$109.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67.

(Get Free Report)

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.