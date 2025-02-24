Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Stock Price Down 20.7% – What’s Next?

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 20.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 5,826,493 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 474% from the average session volume of 1,014,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AOT. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Desjardins raised Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AOT

Ascot Resources Stock Down 20.7 %

Ascot Resources Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.46.

(Get Free Report)

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.