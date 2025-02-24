Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Trading Down 20.7% – Time to Sell?

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) fell 20.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 5,826,493 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 474% from the average session volume of 1,014,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Price Performance

About Ascot Resources

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$109.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.46.

(Get Free Report)

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.