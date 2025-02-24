Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Trading Down 20.7% – Time to Sell?

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) fell 20.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 5,826,493 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 474% from the average session volume of 1,014,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Ascot Resources
Ascot Resources Price Performance
About Ascot Resources
Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ascot Resources
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- What is a SEC Filing?
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.