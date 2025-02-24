Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,026,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,525,000 after acquiring an additional 146,107 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 216,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after acquiring an additional 115,012 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 981,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,020,000 after acquiring an additional 114,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 174,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after acquiring an additional 92,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Assured Guaranty Trading Down 1.3 %

AGO opened at $89.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.11. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $72.57 and a 1-year high of $96.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.13.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

