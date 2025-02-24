Autumn Glory Partners LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.1% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 473,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,972,000 after purchasing an additional 69,451 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $1,888,088,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,104,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $264.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. This represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

