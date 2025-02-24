Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Stock Position Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Belden were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Belden during the third quarter valued at about $608,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Belden during the third quarter valued at about $687,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Belden by 157.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 19,849 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Belden by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,580,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Belden by 25.3% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 38,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In other Belden news, SVP Leah Tate sold 2,400 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $275,448.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,243 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,599.11. The trade was a 9.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Belden Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of BDC stock opened at $111.41 on Monday. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.73 and a 12 month high of $131.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.52. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Belden had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Equities analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BDC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Belden in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Belden from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

