Blue Trust Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 12.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 7.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 388,765.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 373,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,255,000 after purchasing an additional 373,215 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 820.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 118,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 6.1% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $285,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,778.56. This represents a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $81.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $84.15.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.88.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

