Blue Trust Inc. Has $75,000 Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,147 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Antero Resources by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,737 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Antero Resources by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 745,770 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,139,000 after acquiring an additional 224,700 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 1,423.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $7,952,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,568,000. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AR opened at $38.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 119.30 and a beta of 3.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $41.53.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AR. UBS Group raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

