Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,416,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351,960 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,995,000. Anson Funds Management LP increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 188.2% in the 3rd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 1,877,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,221 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,980,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,330,000 after acquiring an additional 952,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,163,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,896,000 after buying an additional 789,569 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CVE opened at $14.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.1269 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

