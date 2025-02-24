Blue Trust Inc. Trims Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $4,329,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 46,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 18,952 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 38,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE J opened at $129.12 on Monday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.95 and a 12 month high of $150.54. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 23.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.89.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

