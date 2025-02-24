Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives $5,044.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5,370.43.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKNG. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Booking from $4,580.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Baird R W upgraded Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Booking from $5,575.00 to $5,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Booking from $4,850.00 to $5,522.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Booking alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booking

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,989.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. Booking has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,337.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,903.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,568.73.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.60% and a net margin of 24.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking will post 207.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,321,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 55.9% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $896,455,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,160,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 5.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,787,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Free Report

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.