Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $5,900.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $5,250.00 to $5,900.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5,850.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,600.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,100.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,850.00 to $5,522.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,370.43.

Shares of BKNG opened at $4,989.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4,903.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,568.73. Booking has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,337.24. The stock has a market cap of $165.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.60% and a net margin of 24.78%. Analysts expect that Booking will post 207.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Booking by 621,874.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 864,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,295,423,000 after buying an additional 864,406 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $1,958,352,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booking by 342,723.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $981,929,000 after buying an additional 233,052 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Booking by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,283,000 after buying an additional 95,308 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 368,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,499,000 after acquiring an additional 58,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

