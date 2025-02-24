Brokerages Set Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Target Price at $155.79

Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.79.

WLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Westlake from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Westlake from $171.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Westlake from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Westlake in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

WLK stock opened at $109.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Westlake has a 52-week low of $108.56 and a 52-week high of $162.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.48, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 295.77%.

In other Westlake news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $225,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,758.72. This trade represents a 18.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Westlake by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 3rd quarter worth $15,295,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

