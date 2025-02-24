Brokers Issue Forecasts for Krystal Biotech FY2026 Earnings

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Krystal Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits expects that the company will post earnings of $9.95 per share for the year. Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Krystal Biotech’s current full-year earnings is $6.14 per share.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

KRYS has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

KRYS stock opened at $187.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.26. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $107.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.34.

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total value of $4,119,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,475,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,195,835.96. The trade was a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $548,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,893,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after buying an additional 15,545 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after buying an additional 13,874 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

