Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Given New $162.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $167.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BLDR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.88.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $137.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.12. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $130.75 and a 12-month high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,099,877,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 45.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,158,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,876 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,890,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,132,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $255,867,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

