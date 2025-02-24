Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Position Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Camtek were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,174,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,495,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek during the third quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Camtek during the third quarter valued at $11,387,000. 41.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAMT. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Camtek from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Camtek from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.11.

Camtek stock opened at $76.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Camtek Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $69.83 and a fifty-two week high of $140.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.76.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 27.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

