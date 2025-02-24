Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 738.7% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CNI opened at $103.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.40. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $98.69 and a twelve month high of $134.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6159 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CNI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

