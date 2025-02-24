Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Shares Up 16.7% – Still a Buy?

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 16.7% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 201,003 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 64,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Canstar Resources Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$10.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.55.
Canstar Resources Company Profile
Canstar Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Golden Baie project that comprises 52 mineral exploration licenses located in the south-central Newfoundland.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canstar Resources
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Canstar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canstar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.