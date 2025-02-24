Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Shares Up 16.7% – Still a Buy?

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 16.7% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 201,003 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 64,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Canstar Resources Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$10.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.55.

Canstar Resources Company Profile

Canstar Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Golden Baie project that comprises 52 mineral exploration licenses located in the south-central Newfoundland.

