Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Shares Up 16.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Free Report) were up 16.7% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 201,003 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 64,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04.
Canstar Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Golden Baie project that comprises 52 mineral exploration licenses located in the south-central Newfoundland.
