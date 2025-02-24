Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Trading 16.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 16.7% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 201,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 64,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Canstar Resources Trading Up 16.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04.

Canstar Resources Company Profile

Canstar Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Golden Baie project that comprises 52 mineral exploration licenses located in the south-central Newfoundland.

