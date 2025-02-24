Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Trading Up 16.7% – What’s Next?

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 16.7% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 201,003 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 64,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Canstar Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04.

About Canstar Resources

Canstar Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Golden Baie project that comprises 52 mineral exploration licenses located in the south-central Newfoundland.

