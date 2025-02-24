Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CASY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 400.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 250.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% during the third quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 29,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 500 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.76 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,765.72. This represents a 19.25 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,247 shares in the company, valued at $959,761.11. The trade was a 16.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $405.59 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $288.11 and a 12-month high of $445.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $410.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.05.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.56. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $451.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

