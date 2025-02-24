Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,586 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 32.5% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $261,680,000 after purchasing an additional 112,047 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.9% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 29.3% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on META. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $670.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.30, for a total transaction of $511,596.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,362,687. The trade was a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.21, for a total transaction of $13,830,734.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 809,804 shares of company stock worth $523,576,440. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $683.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $647.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $591.96. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $414.50 and a 12-month high of $740.91.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.78%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.