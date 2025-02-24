Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,070 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Celsius were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,320,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,860,000 after acquiring an additional 165,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,928,000 after purchasing an additional 104,896 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Celsius by 10,320.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,932,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,264 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,317,000 after purchasing an additional 221,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 993.0% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,180,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,033,000 after buying an additional 1,072,859 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $32.62 on Monday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $99.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.78.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Celsius had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.07 million. On average, research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $2,024,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 261,245 shares in the company, valued at $8,137,781.75. This represents a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CELH shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Celsius from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

