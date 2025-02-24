Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Trading Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Free Report) shares fell 25% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 338,415 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 109,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Chakana Copper Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03.

Chakana Copper Company Profile

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

