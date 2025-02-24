CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,418 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RDN. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Radian Group by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,092,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,640,000 after acquiring an additional 285,481 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 218.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 284,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 194,996 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,020,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,383,000 after acquiring an additional 192,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Radian Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,700,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,433,000 after acquiring an additional 177,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Radian Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,845,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $202,789,000 after purchasing an additional 121,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDN has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Radian Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

Radian Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of RDN opened at $32.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.95. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 46.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $509,528.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,953,909.50. This trade represents a 7.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Radian Group

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.