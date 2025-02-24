CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 217 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $101.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.32. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $108.00.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.88.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

