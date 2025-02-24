CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 247 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Insmed were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,813,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,432,000 after purchasing an additional 172,664 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Insmed by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,871,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,648,000 after buying an additional 214,130 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its stake in Insmed by 113.3% in the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,800,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Insmed by 10.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,444,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,431,000 after buying an additional 137,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Insmed by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 962,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,260,000 after acquiring an additional 24,025 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insmed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Insmed from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $1,309,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,960 shares in the company, valued at $26,885,606.40. The trade was a 4.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 18,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $1,471,439.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,863 shares in the company, valued at $9,545,887.53. This trade represents a 13.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 532,207 shares of company stock worth $41,400,465. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $81.06 on Monday. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $84.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.61.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.15). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 4,773.73% and a negative net margin of 251.24%. The business had revenue of $104.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.31 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insmed

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.