CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 491 Shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Viking were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Viking during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Viking in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Viking in the third quarter worth $187,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Viking during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.
Viking Stock Performance
NYSE VIK opened at $48.30 on Monday. Viking Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.73.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Viking
Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.
Featured Articles
