CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 884 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in First Horizon by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in First Horizon by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.04.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 109,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,323,877.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,861,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,330,980.53. This represents a 5.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Horizon Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $20.85 on Monday. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $22.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. First Horizon had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

First Horizon declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

