CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Futu were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Futu during the 3rd quarter worth $956,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Futu by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 117,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 15,127 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 136.9% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 42,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 24,355 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Futu by 127.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 29,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the third quarter worth $1,100,000.

Futu Price Performance

NASDAQ FUTU opened at $121.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.05 and a 200-day moving average of $86.12. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $49.63 and a 12 month high of $130.88. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FUTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup cut Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.40.

Futu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Featured Stories

