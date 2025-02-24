CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Saia were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAIA. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Saia by 319.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Saia by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SAIA opened at $406.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $358.90 and a 1-year high of $628.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.69 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Saia news, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,500. The trade was a 9.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $3,671,619.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,645 shares in the company, valued at $8,599,114.30. This trade represents a 29.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,493 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,181. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SAIA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $620.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $465.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $561.00 to $544.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Saia from $443.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Saia from $492.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.41.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

