CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1,295.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 42.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 28.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $83.17 on Monday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.97 and a 12 month high of $118.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.18). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $341.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.82 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.50%.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

Featured Stories

