CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,987 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,592 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 56.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the airline’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $15.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average of $14.12. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Airlines Group news, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $1,763,009.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,967,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,079,004.64. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $890,187.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,865.80. This represents a 31.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

