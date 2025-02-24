CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth about $1,236,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

NASDAQ PPC opened at $53.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.82. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $57.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.25.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

